 Calendar Home
Location:Wild Wines
Map:4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
Phone: 5418991565
Email:wildwines@gmail.com
All Dates:Jun 4, 2023 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Brothers Reed live at Wild Wines

The Brothers Reed are back for another spectacular show on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines! Music begins at 5:30pm, please arrive early to guarantee a seat, or bring your own chair/blanket. Rogue River Smokin BBQ is the food truck for the evening! Family-friendly event with a suggested donation of $10, all goes to the musicians!
With their comedic brotherly banter, impeccable harmonic expression, and widely varying influences, a Brothers Reed performance will have you reflecting on lost lives and lovers, laughing hysterically and leaving completely entertained.
The duo incorporates harmonica, percussion, into their live performances, soothing your soul with songs that are familiar yet original. Whether they are finger picking their way through a lamentable ballad or bringing you around full-speed with a barn-burning bluegrass number, The Brothers Reed are masters of their craft.

 

Fee: $donation

The Brothers Reed are back for another spectacular show on the outdoor garden stage at Wild Wines! Music begins at 5:30pm, please arrive early to guarantee a seat, or bring your own chair/blanket. Rogue River Smokin BBQ is the food truck for the evening! Family-friendly event with a suggested donation of $10, all goes to the musicians!With their comedic brotherly banter, impeccable harmonic expression, ...
Wild Wines
Wild Wines 97530 4550 Little Applegate Rd, Jacksonville, OR 97530
June (2023)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable