|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/trailhead-coffee-pop-up/
|All Dates:
Brooks Wine Lab: Wine & Soundwaves
Music changes everything- including the way wine tastes. Taste wines while different genres play and notice how rhythm, tempo, and tone illustrate the results.
Brooks Club Members get 20% off this event. Make sure you're logged into your account, and the discount will automatically apply.
Fee: $60
Music changes everything.