|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/
|All Dates:
Brooks Wine Lab: Love is Blind
Close your eyes, sniff, sip, and let your sense guide you. Taste wines blind and try to identify the notes of fruit, floral, and spice. It's a fun, eye-opening exercise that sharpens your palate and engages the senses.
Fee: $60 per person
