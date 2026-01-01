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Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/brooks-wine-lab-chill-factor-lab/
All Dates:Jun 4, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Brooks Wine Lab: Chill Factor Lab

Same wine, different temperatures. Taste wines chilled, at cellar temperature, or slightly warmed to discover how temperature affects aroma, structure, and flavor.

Brooks Club Members get 20% off this event. Make sure you're logged into your account, and the discount will automatically apply.

To reserve, click the "Make a Reservation" button. A $20 deposit will be charged at booking to hold your seat.

 

Fee: $60

Same wine, different temperatures.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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