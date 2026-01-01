Brooks Wine Lab: Chill Factor Lab

Same wine, different temperatures. Taste wines chilled, at cellar temperature, or slightly warmed to discover how temperature affects aroma, structure, and flavor.



Brooks Club Members get 20% off this event. Make sure you're logged into your account, and the discount will automatically apply.



To reserve, click the "Make a Reservation" button. A $20 deposit will be charged at booking to hold your seat.

Fee: $60