|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/brooks-wine-lab-chill-factor-lab/
|All Dates:
Brooks Wine Lab: Chill Factor Lab
Same wine, different temperatures. Taste wines chilled, at cellar temperature, or slightly warmed to discover how temperature affects aroma, structure, and flavor.
Brooks Club Members get 20% off this event. Make sure you're logged into your account, and the discount will automatically apply.
To reserve, click the "Make a Reservation" button. A $20 deposit will be charged at booking to hold your seat.
Fee: $60
Same wine, different temperatures.