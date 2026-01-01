 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/
All Dates:Mar 5, 2026 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Brooks Wine Lab: Blend Battle Lab

Step into the winemaker shoes. Experiment by combining base wines to create your own blend, then taste how your creation compares to Brooks' finished cuveés. Friendly competition makes it playful and engaging. Brooks Club Members get 20% off this event. Make sure your account, and the discount will automatically apply.

 

Fee: $60

