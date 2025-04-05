 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/brooks-university-sparkling-wine-production-and-personalities/
All Dates:Apr 5, 2025 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Brooks University – Sparkling Wine

Brooks University is back in 2025! These fun and educational seminars will cover various topics like soil, varietals, vintages, and more!

Classes will be in session on the first Saturday of every month from 10 AM to 11:30 AM and will include wine and small bites. All attendees will be invited to an exclusive “graduation” celebration at the end of the year.

This class in April will explore sparkling wine production and personalities. We’ll take a look at sparkling wines from around the world, including multiple vintages of our sparkling Muscat and sparkling Riesling as a pre-release celebration of our upcoming vintage of sparkling Muscat.

 

Fee: $60

