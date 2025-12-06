|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|https://www.brookswine.com/events/
|All Dates:
Brooks University: Legends of Riesling
Riesling entices the pallet with its brazing acidity and expressions ranging from cool climate areas like Oregon, France and Germany, to universally known warm climate regions like Australia that surprise you with climatic mitigations bringing this varietal to life: join us for a fun, educational evening about one of our favorite varietals. This class will cover the legends of Riesling, including us, with an atlas tasting from around the world. A must attend event for the Riesling curious.
Fee: $60
This class in December will cover the legends of Riesling and will be an atlas-style tasting of Riesling from around the world, featuring wines from Australia, Germany, Oregon, and France.