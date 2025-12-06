Brooks University: Legends of Riesling

Riesling entices the pallet with its brazing acidity and expressions ranging from cool climate areas like Oregon, France and Germany, to universally known warm climate regions like Australia that surprise you with climatic mitigations bringing this varietal to life: join us for a fun, educational evening about one of our favorite varietals. This class will cover the legends of Riesling, including us, with an atlas tasting from around the world. A must attend event for the Riesling curious.

Fee: $60