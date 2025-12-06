 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:https://www.brookswine.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 6, 2025 - Dec 7, 2025 10 AM to 11:30 AM

Brooks University: Legends of Riesling

Riesling entices the pallet with its brazing acidity and expressions ranging from cool climate areas like Oregon, France and Germany, to universally known warm climate regions like Australia that surprise you with climatic mitigations bringing this varietal to life: join us for a fun, educational evening about one of our favorite varietals. This class will cover the legends of Riesling, including us, with an atlas tasting from around the world. A must attend event for the Riesling curious.

Fee: $60

This class in December will cover the legends of Riesling and will be an atlas-style tasting of Riesling from around the world, featuring wines from Australia, Germany, Oregon, and France. 

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
December (2025)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2025 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable