 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://www.brookswine.com
All Dates:Sep 26, 2026
Sep 27, 2026

Brooks Pinot Noir Release Party

Join us to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Cahiers Pinot Noir as we celebrate the memory of our founder, Jimi Brooks, with a wine his son Pascal named in honor of his dad. Enjoy a complimentary taste paired with a complimentary bite. As always, there will also be a special pairing dish available for purchase.

 

Fee: $Make a Reservation.

Join us to celebrate the release of our highly anticipated 2024 Cahiers Pinot Noir as we celebrate the memory of our founder, Jimi Brooks, with a wine his son Pascal named in honor of his dad. Enjoy a complimentary taste paired with a complimentary bite. As always, there will also be a special pairing dish available for purchase.   Fee: $Make a Reservation.
Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101
September (2026)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30      


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable