Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 503-435-1278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/holiday-market/?instance_id=460
All Dates:Nov 16, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Nov 17, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Brooks Holiday Market

Come support local makers, enjoy Brooks wines, and get your holiday shopping done. We’ll also have a selection of Brooks gift packs and accessories available for purchase. Instead of wine flights we’ll be offering wines by the glass and bottle and a special holiday market menu. Check out the vendors who will be joining us:

– Wildwood Needle & Craft – https://www.wildwoodneedle.com/
– Sparrow Furniture – https://www.sparrowfurniture.org/
– Red Ridge Farms – http://redridgefarms.com/
– New Thread Designs – https://www.etsy.com/shop/NewThreadDesigns?ref=search_shop_redirect
– Sawdust Fabrication (Woodwares)
– Earthwell (Water Bottles)
– Pfriem (Saturday Only) – https://www.pfriembeer.com/
– Mountain Mels (Sunday only) – https://www.mountainmels.com/

FREE! Join us for Brooks 3rd annual Holiday Market Nov. 16th & 17th 11am-5pm.

