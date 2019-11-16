|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|503-435-1278
|Email:
|info@brookswine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/holiday-market/?instance_id=460
|All Dates:
Brooks Holiday Market
Come support local makers, enjoy Brooks wines, and get your holiday shopping done. We’ll also have a selection of Brooks gift packs and accessories available for purchase. Instead of wine flights we’ll be offering wines by the glass and bottle and a special holiday market menu. Check out the vendors who will be joining us:
– Wildwood Needle & Craft – https://www.wildwoodneedle.com/
– Sparrow Furniture – https://www.sparrowfurniture.org/
– Red Ridge Farms – http://redridgefarms.com/
– New Thread Designs – https://www.etsy.com/shop/NewThreadDesigns?ref=search_shop_redirect
– Sawdust Fabrication (Woodwares)
– Earthwell (Water Bottles)
– Pfriem (Saturday Only) – https://www.pfriembeer.com/
– Mountain Mels (Sunday only) – https://www.mountainmels.com/
FREE! Join us for Brooks 3rd annual Holiday Market Nov. 16th & 17th 11am-5pm.