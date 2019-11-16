Brooks Holiday Market

Come support local makers, enjoy Brooks wines, and get your holiday shopping done. We’ll also have a selection of Brooks gift packs and accessories available for purchase. Instead of wine flights we’ll be offering wines by the glass and bottle and a special holiday market menu. Check out the vendors who will be joining us:



– Wildwood Needle & Craft – https://www.wildwoodneedle.com/

– Sparrow Furniture – https://www.sparrowfurniture.org/

– Red Ridge Farms – http://redridgefarms.com/

– New Thread Designs – https://www.etsy.com/shop/NewThreadDesigns?ref=search_shop_redirect

– Sawdust Fabrication (Woodwares)

– Earthwell (Water Bottles)

– Pfriem (Saturday Only) – https://www.pfriembeer.com/

– Mountain Mels (Sunday only) – https://www.mountainmels.com/