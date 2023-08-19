|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-estate-garden-tour-brunch-aug-19/
|All Dates:
Brooks Estate Garden Tour & Brunch
Join Brooks' Biodynamic Estate Gardener, Shannon Mayhew, for a detailed tour of our garden. You'll get gardening tips and take home the veggies that you harvest! Brunch will be served after class, and this experience also includes two glasses of wine.
Fee: $75
