Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-estate-garden-tour-brunch-aug-19/
All Dates:Aug 19, 2023 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm

Brooks Estate Garden Tour & Brunch

Join Brooks' Biodynamic Estate Gardener, Shannon Mayhew, for a detailed tour of our garden. You'll get gardening tips and take home the veggies that you harvest! Brunch will be served after class, and this experience also includes two glasses of wine.

 

Fee: $75

Join Brooks' Biodynamic Estate Gardener, Shannon Mayhew, for a detailed tour of our garden.

