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Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswine.com
Website:http://www.brookswine.com
All Dates:Sep 7, 2026 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Brooks End of Summer: Harvest & Garden

Join us for the Brooks End of Summer: Harvest & Garden Festival, a relaxed outdoor celebration of the season's final stretch. As the vineyard and garden reach their peak, we invite you to gather for a day of wine, food, music, craft, and connection.

Wander the property with a family-friendly Harvest Gnome Hunt, enjoy a welcome drink included with your ticket, and explore additional wine and picnic fare available for purchase throughout the day. Take in live music and lawn games, all set against the backdrop of late summer in the valley. Along the way, discover moments of play, creativity, and harvest storytelling designed for guests of all ages.

Whether you're here to explore, relax, or simply soak in the view, this is a day to celebrate the people, place, and season that bring it all to life.

 

Fee: $30 per person, $15 for non-drinkers

Join us for the Brooks End of Summer: Harvest & Garden Festival.

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, OR 97101, Amity, Oregon 97101
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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