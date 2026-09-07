Brooks End of Summer: Harvest & Garden

Join us for the Brooks End of Summer: Harvest & Garden Festival, a relaxed outdoor celebration of the season's final stretch. As the vineyard and garden reach their peak, we invite you to gather for a day of wine, food, music, craft, and connection.



Wander the property with a family-friendly Harvest Gnome Hunt, enjoy a welcome drink included with your ticket, and explore additional wine and picnic fare available for purchase throughout the day. Take in live music and lawn games, all set against the backdrop of late summer in the valley. Along the way, discover moments of play, creativity, and harvest storytelling designed for guests of all ages.



Whether you're here to explore, relax, or simply soak in the view, this is a day to celebrate the people, place, and season that bring it all to life.

Fee: $30 per person, $15 for non-drinkers