Brooks Concerts in July – Hushfire

Join us for live music from our outdoor stage with stunning vineyard views! Our daily food menu and wines by the glass and bottle will be available during the show.



Hushfire is a vocal-based acoustic trio from Portland, Oregon, featuring Heather Schrock on lead vocals, Hannah Skinner on Violin, and Matt Krein on Guitar. Specializing in lush 3-part harmonies, Hushfire plays folk and Americana from the 1800s to today.



Please note that this event will have limited open seating on our upper deck and lower lemonshade area near the stage. Tables will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Feel free to grab a table, bring picnic blankets, camping chairs, or just stand and dance! Doors will open at 3 pm. Music will start at 3:30 pm and finish at 5:30 pm. Let's rock!

Fee: $10