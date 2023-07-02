 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-concerts-in-july-hushfire-jul-2/
All Dates:Jul 2, 2023 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm

Brooks Concerts in July – Hushfire

Join us for live music from our outdoor stage with stunning vineyard views! Our daily food menu and wines by the glass and bottle will be available during the show.

Hushfire is a vocal-based acoustic trio from Portland, Oregon, featuring Heather Schrock on lead vocals, Hannah Skinner on Violin, and Matt Krein on Guitar. Specializing in lush 3-part harmonies, Hushfire plays folk and Americana from the 1800s to today.

Please note that this event will have limited open seating on our upper deck and lower lemonshade area near the stage. Tables will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Feel free to grab a table, bring picnic blankets, camping chairs, or just stand and dance! Doors will open at 3 pm. Music will start at 3:30 pm and finish at 5:30 pm. Let's rock!

 

Fee: $10

Brooks Winery
Brooks Winery 21101 21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
