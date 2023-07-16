Brooks Concerts in July – Dante Zapata

Join us for live music from our outdoor stage with stunning vineyard views! Our daily food menu and wines by the glass and bottle will be available during the show.



Please note that this event will have limited open seating on our upper deck and lower lemonshade area near the stage. Tables will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Feel free to grab a table, bring picnic blankets, camping chairs, or just stand and dance! Doors will open at 3 pm. Music will start at 3:30 pm and finish at 5:30 pm. Let's rock!



Dante Zapata has been playing and performing since childhood. He is, first and foremost a soul musician, but he's also known for playing anything from blues to gospel to folk. He was born and raised in McMinnville, OR, and now resides in the ever-growing city of Portland, OR.

Fee: $10