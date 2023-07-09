Brooks Concerts in July – Aaron Barnhart

Join us for live music from our outdoor stage with stunning vineyard views! Our daily food menu and wines by the glass and bottle will be available during the show.



Please note that this event will have limited open seating on our upper deck and lower lemonshade area near the stage. Tables will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Feel free to grab a table, bring picnic blankets, camping chairs, or just stand and dance! Doors will open at 3 pm. Music will start at 3:30 pm and finish at 5:30 pm. Let's rock!



Aaron Barnhart is a former Universal Music Group recording artist. He is a singer-songwriter with a rock and roll flair. Enjoy original music as well as classic covers from his band.

Fee: $10