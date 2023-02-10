|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/brookswinery/
|All Dates:
Brooks Brunch
Join us for an all-day brunch! Instead of our regular offerings, we will serve delicious brunch dishes like Chef Norma's famous chicken and waffles!
Please note that reservations are required. Reserve your table in Tock. Brunch will be available during all time slots on February 10th and February 11th.
Join us for an all-day brunch at Brooks!