|Location:
|Brooks Winery
|Map:
|21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5034351278
|Email:
|info@brookswinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-bouquet-making-class-sep-10/
|All Dates:
Brooks Bouquet Making Class
Join Brooks' Biodynamic Estate Gardener, Shannon Mayhew, for a bouquet-making class! Arrange flowers from the Brooks Estate Garden while enjoying lite snacks and sipping on specially selected white and red wine.
Fee: $50
