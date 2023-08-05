 Calendar Home
Location:The Portland Spirit
Map:110 SE Caruthers Street, Portland, Oregon 97214
Phone: 5034351278
Email:info@brookswinery.com
Website:http://https://www.brookswine.com/event/brooks-25th-anniversary-yacht-party-aug-5/
All Dates:Aug 5, 2023 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Brooks 25th Anniversary Yacht Party!

Celebrate Brooks' 25th anniversary with us on the Portland Spirit! This will be an unforgettable night of yacht cruisin' on the river, wine, music, dancing, and fun!

 

Fee: $100

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

