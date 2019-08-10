Brooks 201 Class - Sparkling

Sparkling around the world vs. Brooks



Sparkling wines are not all created equal, they aren’t all called Champagne, and they aren’t just for drinking during times of celebration! In this class I’ll introduce you to the classic regions where sparkling is made, we’ll learn what grapes are used in each region and the different ways one capture those little bubbles in the bottle. After which you’ll be armed to do a comparative tasting of delicious examples from each region including the elusive sparkling Riesling we make here at Brooks!

Fee: $35