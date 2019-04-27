Brooks 101: See, Smell, Sip

Do you ever feel intimidated by wine? Whether it's ordering at a restaurant, going to a Tasting Room, or drinking with "wine knowledgeable" friends, for some reason we can all get a little worried. At Brooks, we hate hearing things like that. Wine is supposed to be fun. Wine is supposed to relieve stress, not cause it. We're here to help with our new Wine 101 Class: See, Smell, Sip.



In this fun, engaging, and LOW STRESS environment, Lauren will guide you through wine tasting basics broken down into SEE, SMELL, & SIP. With this bedrock of information, you will be given two red wines and two white wines as you explore four key wine concepts, ACID, FRUIT, SWEETNESS, & TANNIN.

Fee: $15