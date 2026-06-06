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Location:Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
Phone: 5415465464
Email:info@maragaswinery.com
Website:https://www.maragaswinery.com/press--events/june-6-broadway-cafe-featuring-samantha-maragas
All Dates:Jun 6, 2026 11:00 am - 6:00 pm

Broadway Café live Broadway & pop

After Completing her 2nd Year at Point Park Conservatory of Performing Arts,   Samantha returns to her roots to perform for 1 day on June 6. A solo performance,  Broadway Cafe will feature a selection of stirring Broadway vocals and popular tunes from rock to country.

Her voice will move you, and the Music is Complimentary for all our winery guests

Winery Opens at 11:30, Live Music begins at 2 with winery closing at 6pm.

Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps from 11:30 to 6pm. Please no pets and no outside food or beverages.  We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.

Broadway Cafe: Live Broadway and pop tunes from rock to country

Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here)
Maragas Winery (From Bend, stay on Hwy 97 going north approximately 30 minutes and you're here) 15523 15523 SW Hwy 97, Culver, OR 97734
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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