Broadway Café live Broadway & pop

After Completing her 2nd Year at Point Park Conservatory of Performing Arts, Samantha returns to her roots to perform for 1 day on June 6. A solo performance, Broadway Cafe will feature a selection of stirring Broadway vocals and popular tunes from rock to country.



Her voice will move you, and the Music is Complimentary for all our winery guests



Winery Opens at 11:30, Live Music begins at 2 with winery closing at 6pm.



Winery open for tasting, drinks, and apps from 11:30 to 6pm. Please no pets and no outside food or beverages. We’re excited to welcome you to the winery for an afternoon of live music, award winning wine, local brew, and tasty apps.