|Location:
|ōkta farm and kitchen
|Map:
|618 NE 3rd Street, Mcminnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5033765200
|Email:
|info@tributaryhotel.com
|Website:
|https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1254073&restref=1254073&experienceId=693996&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared&covers=2&dateTime=2026-07-26T18:00:00
|All Dates:
Brittan Winemaker's Dinner
Join us for an intimate evening with Brittan Vineyards and Winemaker Robert Brittan, whose thoughtful, site-driven approach brings depth and precision to each wine. For this special dinner, each pairing is a conversation between Winemaker, Chef, and Farmer. Chef Christy Smith will present a seasonal four-course menu inspired by early summer, paired with Brittan Vineyards wines in a one-night-only celebration of place, craft, and collaboration.
An intimate Sunday dinner series at ōkta farm and kitchen. Reserve your seats at the table.
Fee: $175, plus gratuity
okta farm and kitchen | winemaker's dinner
July 26 — Brittan Vineyards with Winemaker Robert Brittan