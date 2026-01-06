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Location:ōkta farm and kitchen
Map:618 NE 3rd Street, Mcminnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5033765200
Email:info@tributaryhotel.com
Website:https://www.opentable.com/booking/experiences-availability?rid=1254073&restref=1254073&experienceId=693996&utm_source=external&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=shared&covers=2&dateTime=2026-07-26T18:00:00
All Dates:Jul 26, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Brittan Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for an intimate evening with Brittan Vineyards and Winemaker Robert Brittan, whose thoughtful, site-driven approach brings depth and precision to each wine. For this special dinner, each pairing is a conversation between Winemaker, Chef, and Farmer. Chef Christy Smith will present a seasonal four-course menu inspired by early summer, paired with Brittan Vineyards wines in a one-night-only celebration of place, craft, and collaboration.

An intimate Sunday dinner series at ōkta farm and kitchen. Reserve your seats at the table.

 

Fee: $175, plus gratuity

okta farm and kitchen | winemaker's dinner

July 26 — Brittan Vineyards with Winemaker Robert Brittan

ōkta farm and kitchen
ōkta farm and kitchen 97128 618 NE 3rd Street, Mcminnville, Oregon 97128
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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