Brittan Winemaker's Dinner

Join us for an intimate evening with Brittan Vineyards and Winemaker Robert Brittan, whose thoughtful, site-driven approach brings depth and precision to each wine. For this special dinner, each pairing is a conversation between Winemaker, Chef, and Farmer. Chef Christy Smith will present a seasonal four-course menu inspired by early summer, paired with Brittan Vineyards wines in a one-night-only celebration of place, craft, and collaboration.



An intimate Sunday dinner series at ōkta farm and kitchen. Reserve your seats at the table.

Fee: $175, plus gratuity

okta farm and kitchen | winemaker's dinner