Bring Your Candy. We'll Find the Wine.

Bring Your Candy. We'll Find the Wine! Celebrate Halloweekend at Cathedral Ridge Winery in Hood River with a playful exploration of wine and candy pairings. Bring up to six of your favorite Halloween candies—one for each wine in your six-wine tasting. Our knowledgeable tasting-room team will help you explore which combinations work best, from rich chocolates and creamy caramels to fruity gummies and nostalgic Halloween favorites. Discover surprising flavor combinations while enjoying Cathedral Ridge's award-winning wines in the beautiful Columbia Gorge. Learn more at cathedralridgewinery.com/events.

Fee: $Standard six-wine tasting fee applies