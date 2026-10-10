|Location:
|Cathedral Ridge Winery – Hood River
|Map:
|4200 Post Canyon Drive, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-386-2882
|Email:
|gina@cathedralridgewinery.com
|Website:
|https://cathedralridgewinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Bring Your Candy. We'll Find the Wine.
Bring Your Candy. We'll Find the Wine! Celebrate Halloweekend at Cathedral Ridge Winery in Hood River with a playful exploration of wine and candy pairings. Bring up to six of your favorite Halloween candies—one for each wine in your six-wine tasting. Our knowledgeable tasting-room team will help you explore which combinations work best, from rich chocolates and creamy caramels to fruity gummies and nostalgic Halloween favorites. Discover surprising flavor combinations while enjoying Cathedral Ridge's award-winning wines in the beautiful Columbia Gorge. Learn more at cathedralridgewinery.com/events.
Fee: $Standard six-wine tasting fee applies
Bring up to six of your favorite Halloween candies and discover their perfect wine pairings! Cathedral Ridge's wine guides will help you explore delicious, unexpected combinations with a personalized six-wine tasting. Chocolate, caramels, gummies and nostalgic Halloween treats are all welcome.