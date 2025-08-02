Breezeway Wine Flights

Unwind with us in the breezeway this month—where Spanish wines take center

stage. Sip through six handpicked pours paired with chef-crafted bites.



These monthly wine tastings are self-paced and drop-in style – arrive anytime during the event.



Enjoy event pricing on all featured wines.



About Zupan’s Markets

Founded by John Zupan in 1975, Zupan’s Markets is a local and family-owned gourmet market that has served Portland’s food-loving community for nearly 50 years. Zupan’s Markets has three locations in Portland and Lake Oswego that focus on quality, selling everything from the best meats and wines to the freshest produce, baked goods, gourmet deli products, specialty foods, flowers and more, always emphasizing locally-sourced, artisan products when possible. For more information, visit: www.zupans.com.

Fee: $35