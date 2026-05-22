|Location:
|Scenic Sarver Patio
|Map:
|25600 Mayola Lane, Eugene, OR 97402
|Phone:
|541-935-2979
|Email:
|Events@sarverwinery.com
|Website:
|http://Sarverwinery.com
|All Dates:
Boxcar Figaro
Join us on our scenic Sarver patio for the kick-off of Memorial Day Weekend featuring Boxcar Figaro rockin’ its unique blend of authentic, upbeat Americana music sure to get you dancing! Pizza & charcuterie available, along with an array of lovely wines!
Boxcar Figaro rocks a unique blend of authentic Americana sure to get you dancing!