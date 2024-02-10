 Calendar Home
Location:Cória Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:events@coriaestates.com
Website:http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
All Dates:Feb 10, 2024 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Boutique de Amantes

Join us for our Valentine's Love Boutique Feb. 10th from 12–4pm. Featuring a wine & chocolate pairing to showcase our Color Series Reds along with elegant chocolates from Euphoria Chocolate Company. The Boutique features vendors presenting beautiful jewelry, stunning flowers, scented candles, and delectable baked goods.

Featured Collaborators
Sis & Sis Baking Co.
Foxtail Blooms
Satin & Stone
Schneider Pine Candles
Beloved Cheesecake
Deva’s Rose Jewelry and Metal Works

 

Fee: $Free

