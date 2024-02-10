Boutique de Amantes

Join us for our Valentine's Love Boutique Feb. 10th from 12–4pm. Featuring a wine & chocolate pairing to showcase our Color Series Reds along with elegant chocolates from Euphoria Chocolate Company. The Boutique features vendors presenting beautiful jewelry, stunning flowers, scented candles, and delectable baked goods.



Featured Collaborators

Sis & Sis Baking Co.

Foxtail Blooms

Satin & Stone

Schneider Pine Candles

Beloved Cheesecake

Deva’s Rose Jewelry and Metal Works

Fee: $Free