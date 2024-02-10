|Location:
Cória Estates
|Map:
8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, Oregon 97306
|Phone:
5033630525
|Email:
events@coriaestates.com
|Website:
http://8252 Redstone Ave SE
|All Dates:
Boutique de Amantes
Join us for our Valentine's Love Boutique Feb. 10th from 12–4pm. Featuring a wine & chocolate pairing to showcase our Color Series Reds along with elegant chocolates from Euphoria Chocolate Company. The Boutique features vendors presenting beautiful jewelry, stunning flowers, scented candles, and delectable baked goods.
Featured Collaborators
Sis & Sis Baking Co.
Foxtail Blooms
Satin & Stone
Schneider Pine Candles
Beloved Cheesecake
Deva’s Rose Jewelry and Metal Works
Free
Valentine's Love Boutique Feb. 10th from 12–4pm.