Location:The Black Wine Market
Map:14559 Westlake Dr Ste A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
Phone: 9713711965
Email:Theblackwinemarket@gmail.com
Website:http://14559 Westlake Dr
All Dates:Aug 30, 2025 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm Live music after the event 7-9pm!

Boutique Bottle Bash

Join us Saturday, August 30th from 3–6pm for a special tasting experience with a Boutique Bottle Bash! Focused on featuring small Oregon producers.

We’re honored to welcome Archetype12 Wines, Copious Cellars, Domaine Mathiot Parra Wine Co. who will be pouring 12 outstanding wines!

Come sip, explore, and chat with the makers behind these beautifully crafted wines from small producers looking to make their mark. Great wine makers- all in one place.

No reservations needed, tickets may be purchased in advance — just great wine and good company. Live music after the tasting on the patio 7-9pm.

 

Fee: $40

Boutique Bottle Bash showcasing four small Oregon Producers pouring 12 wines

The Black Wine Market
The Black Wine Market 14559 14559 Westlake Dr Ste A, Lake Oswego, OR 97035
