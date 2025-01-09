 Calendar Home
Location:The Outlook Tasting Room - Knudsen Vineyards
Map:9419 NE Worden Hill Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: (503) 580-1596
Email:info@knudsenvineyards.com
Website:https://www.exploretock.com/knudsenvineyards/experience/329978/the-daily-outlook-wine-tasting?date=2024-11-24&size=2&time=12%3A00
All Dates:Jan 9, 2025 - Jan 31, 2025 We are closed Tuesday-Thursday

BOGO Wine Tasting

All January Long at Knudsen Vineyards!
Buy One Get One Free Wine Tastings for all at the Outlook Tasting Room.

Do you want free wine?

