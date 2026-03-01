Bobby Torres Ensemble at The 1905

Bobby’s music is a toe tapping fusion of American and Latin standards arranged with churning Latin grooves richly ornamented with jazz inflections. The Bobby Torres Ensemble includes musical talent of the highest caliber in Portland to explore the many musical inflections of Latin Jazz – featuring Bobby Torres, Clay Giberson, Israel Annoh, Robert Rodgriguez and the Ensemble Horns. The Oregonian reported on the Bobby Torres Ensemble “Latin jazz with enough flavor and spice to satisfy your body and soul’s need for rhythmic harmony.” Enjoy a fantastic bite, cocktails and live Latin jazz at The 1905 with the Bobby Torres’ Ensemble.



Two Shows: 1st Show 6:30 PM | 2nd Show 8:30 pm. Both shows permit all ages to attend.



The intimate setting of the 1905 evolves the art of jazz by engaging artists with the community while celebrating live performance. The 1905 is a destination of the senses, perfect for those who enjoy a modern twist on the classic idea of a Jazz club. The 1905 specializes in pizza that is thin and crispy in the Neo-Neapolitan style and is complemented by Italian-inspired small plates, salads, pasta entrees, and more. Whet your whistle with a selection of spirits, beer, and wine that embraces the best that the Northwest and the world have to offer (selected text from The 1905 website).

Fee: $25.00