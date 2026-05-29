Location: Arrivederci's Wine & Jazz Map: 17023 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR 97267 Phone: (503) 659-1143 Website: https://www.arrivederciwine.com All Dates: Apr 3, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm End time is 9:15 pm

May 29, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm End time is 9:15 pm

Jun 26, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm End time is 9:15 pm

Sep 11, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:30 pm End time is 9:15 pm



Bobby Torres Ensemble at Arrivederci's

Enjoy fantastic food and drink while listening to Bobby’s ensemble deliver generous helpings of live Latin jazz. Bobby gathers well known NW Artists to perform with the ensemble. Arrivederci’s owner Steve Hanneman has a standing invitation to – set the dishes aside – and join in on the fun with his axe. If you can’t get a table reservation, join us at the open bar. This is a family friendly venue for the entire evening. How often do you get to take the kids out for a night of live music? Music from 7:00-9:15pm.



In addition to the live music, enjoy a selection from Kate and Steve’s menu and wine list. Bobby recommends a glass of pinot noir with the Vegetarian Pizza (ask for it because it is not listed on the menu). Order it Bobby’s heart healthy way (extra veggie) on a fabulous home made gluten free crust. For your starter, enjoy a roasted beet and pear salad. Yum! Some vegetarian, GF, vegan options available upon request.

Fee: $10.00