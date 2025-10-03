Bobby Torres Ensemble at Arrivederci's

Arrivederci’s presents the Bobby Torres Ensemble. Bobby will be gathering other well known NW Artists to perform with the ensemble for this special evening. Arrivederci’s owner Steve Hanneman has a standing invitation to – set the dishes aside – and join in on the fun with his axe. Enjoy fantastic food and drink while listening to Bobby’s ensemble deliver generous helpings of live Latin jazz. If you can’t get a table reservation, join us at the open bar. There is always room for you! Jazz lovers, the seating, that surrounds the bandstand, gets booked out early so call for your reservation today (503) 659-1143. This is a family friendly venue for the entire evening. Music from 7:00-9:15pm. Ample parking out front and around the back. On bus line.



In addition to the live music, enjoy a selection from Kate and Steve’s menu and wine list. Bobby recommends a glass of pinot noir with the Vegetarian Pizza (ask for it because it is not listed on the menu). Order it Bobby’s heart healthy way (extra veggie) on a fabulous home made gluten free crust and hold the cheese! For your starter, enjoy a small roasted beet and pear salad. Yum! Some vegetarian, GF, vegan options available upon request.

Fee: $10.00