|Location:
|Arcane Cellars Winery
|Map:
|22350 Magness Rd NW, Salem, OR 97304
|Phone:
|503-868-7076
|Email:
|info@arcanecellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://arcanecellars.com/events/
|All Dates:
Blues on the Willamette
Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for BLUES ON THE WILLAMETTE Labor Day weekend – three days of great wine, classic blues, artisan vendors and food. Located right on the scenic Willamette River, the festival includes a blues concert daily, artisan craft vendors, camping in the vineyard and food truck service.
Monday we're proud to present Ty Curtis.
Big Dave’s “Sample This” Barbeque will be on-site all three days serving up their awesome food. Beer and sodas always available. $5 cover daily; tasting menu 12 to 1 only ($10 fee includes cover)
Fee: $5 cover after 1 pm
