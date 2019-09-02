Blues on the Willamette

Join Arcane Cellars in Salem for BLUES ON THE WILLAMETTE Labor Day weekend – three days of great wine, classic blues, artisan vendors and food. Located right on the scenic Willamette River, the festival includes a blues concert daily, artisan craft vendors, camping in the vineyard and food truck service.



Monday we're proud to present Ty Curtis.



Big Dave’s “Sample This” Barbeque will be on-site all three days serving up their awesome food. Beer and sodas always available. $5 cover daily; tasting menu 12 to 1 only ($10 fee includes cover)

Fee: $5 cover after 1 pm