 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/seasonal-flights-and-bites-april
All Dates:Apr 13, 2024 - Apr 14, 2024

Blooms and Wine Weekend Flights with Bites

Join us for our Seasonal Flights with Bites this April 13th and 14th! Each flight has been carefully curated and paired with a themed bite by a selected caterer. Our beautifully selected wines are paired with a unique food bite that expertly complements the wine's distinct flavor profile.

Let's celebrate the joy of seasonal delights together. Cheers!

To make a reservation, please click on the date you would like below; the dates will take you to a reservation screen.

 

Fee: $40

Small Bites, Wine, and a beautiful time.

Saffron Fields Vineyard
Saffron Fields Vineyard 18748 18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
April (2024)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable