|Location:
|Saffron Fields Vineyard
|Map:
|18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
|Phone:
|503-662-5323
|Email:
|jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
|Website:
|http://https://saffronfields.com/product/seasonal-flights-and-bites-april
|All Dates:
Blooms and Wine Weekend Flights with Bites
Join us for our Seasonal Flights with Bites this April 13th and 14th! Each flight has been carefully curated and paired with a themed bite by a selected caterer. Our beautifully selected wines are paired with a unique food bite that expertly complements the wine's distinct flavor profile.
Let's celebrate the joy of seasonal delights together. Cheers!
To make a reservation, please click on the date you would like below; the dates will take you to a reservation screen.
Fee: $40
Small Bites, Wine, and a beautiful time.