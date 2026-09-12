Blooms & Wine

Spend an afternoon surrounded by beautiful blooms and great wine at Blooms & Wines, a hands-on flower workshop with Barbara Roloff, owner of Ku'ulei Flower Farms. Barbara will guide you through creating your own beautiful fresh flower bouquet while you sip on a glass of Watermill wine or a pint of Blue Mountain Cider. No experience needed—just come ready to get creative and enjoy the afternoon!



Your Ticket Includes:

Fresh flowers and all bouquet-making materials

Hands-on instruction from Barbara

One glass of Watermill wine or one pint of Blue Mountain Cider

Your finished bouquet in a glass jar to take home



Tickets:

$35 per person

$25 Watermill Wine Club Members

$40 at the door, if space is available





Space is limited and RSVPs are encouraged. Online ticket sales close Wednesday, September 10.

21+ only.

Fee: $35