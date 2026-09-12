|Location:
|Watermill Winery
|Map:
|235 E Broadway Ave, Milton Freewater, Oregon 97862
|Phone:
|5419385575
|Email:
|taste@watermillwinery.com
|Website:
|https://watermillwinery.orderport.net/product-details/1288/blooms-and-wines--milton--freewater-event
|All Dates:
Blooms & Wine
Spend an afternoon surrounded by beautiful blooms and great wine at Blooms & Wines, a hands-on flower workshop with Barbara Roloff, owner of Ku'ulei Flower Farms. Barbara will guide you through creating your own beautiful fresh flower bouquet while you sip on a glass of Watermill wine or a pint of Blue Mountain Cider. No experience needed—just come ready to get creative and enjoy the afternoon!
Your Ticket Includes:
Fresh flowers and all bouquet-making materials
Hands-on instruction from Barbara
One glass of Watermill wine or one pint of Blue Mountain Cider
Your finished bouquet in a glass jar to take home
Tickets:
$35 per person
$25 Watermill Wine Club Members
$40 at the door, if space is available
Space is limited and RSVPs are encouraged. Online ticket sales close Wednesday, September 10.
21+ only.
Fee: $35
Spend an afternoon surrounded by beautiful blooms and great wine, a hands-on flower workshop with Barbara Roloff, owner of Kuulei Flower Farms. Barbara will guide you through creating your own bouquet while you sip on a glass of Watermill wine or a pint of Blue Mountain Cider. No experience needed.