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Location:Watermill Winery
Map:235 E Broadway Ave, Milton Freewater, Oregon 97862
Phone: 5419385575
Email:taste@watermillwinery.com
Website:https://watermillwinery.orderport.net/product-details/1288/blooms-and-wines--milton--freewater-event
All Dates:Sep 12, 2026 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Blooms & Wine

Spend an afternoon surrounded by beautiful blooms and great wine at Blooms & Wines, a hands-on flower workshop with Barbara Roloff, owner of Ku'ulei Flower Farms. Barbara will guide you through creating your own beautiful fresh flower bouquet while you sip on a glass of Watermill wine or a pint of Blue Mountain Cider. No experience needed—just come ready to get creative and enjoy the afternoon!

Your Ticket Includes:
Fresh flowers and all bouquet-making materials
Hands-on instruction from Barbara
One glass of Watermill wine or one pint of Blue Mountain Cider
Your finished bouquet in a glass jar to take home

Tickets:
$35 per person
$25 Watermill Wine Club Members
$40 at the door, if space is available


Space is limited and RSVPs are encouraged. Online ticket sales close Wednesday, September 10.
21+ only.

 

Fee: $35

Spend an afternoon surrounded by beautiful blooms and great wine, a hands-on flower workshop with Barbara Roloff, owner of Kuulei Flower Farms. Barbara will guide you through creating your own bouquet while you sip on a glass of Watermill wine or a pint of Blue Mountain Cider. No experience needed.

Watermill Winery
Watermill Winery 97862 235 E Broadway Ave, Milton Freewater, Oregon 97862
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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