 Calendar Home
Location:Hyland Estates
Map:20980 NE Niederberger Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-554-4200
Email:info@hylandestates.com
Website:http://www.hylandestateswinery.com
All Dates:Aug 25, 2023 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Block Party

Gather your friends, because we're gathering ours for an unforgettable celebration at Hyland. 10 Wineries are coming together for one epic tasting, centered around the historic Hyland Vineyard. Taste dozens of interpretations of Hyland grapes, from historic icons to modern trendsetters. Come see why top Oregon winemakers have sought this site out for the last 50+ years! Pair your wines with included food offerings from Parallel Food & Drink and Cajun Papa's Creole Kitchen, while you dance to the new-grass stylings of Rowdy Mountain.

Tickets include wine tastings, food pairings, live music, and a souvenir glass!

 

Fee: $65

6th annual Block Party!

Hyland Estates
Hyland Estates 20980 20980 NE Niederberger Rd, Dundee, OR 97115
August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable