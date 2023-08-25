Block Party

Gather your friends, because we're gathering ours for an unforgettable celebration at Hyland. 10 Wineries are coming together for one epic tasting, centered around the historic Hyland Vineyard. Taste dozens of interpretations of Hyland grapes, from historic icons to modern trendsetters. Come see why top Oregon winemakers have sought this site out for the last 50+ years! Pair your wines with included food offerings from Parallel Food & Drink and Cajun Papa's Creole Kitchen, while you dance to the new-grass stylings of Rowdy Mountain.



Tickets include wine tastings, food pairings, live music, and a souvenir glass!

Fee: $65