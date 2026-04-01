|Location:
|The Carson Building
|Map:
|2141 NW Savier, Portland, OR 97210
|Email:
|info@manzanitanw.com
|Website:
|https://www.manzanitanw.com/events
|All Dates:
Blind Tasting
Test your Wine Knowledge With our Wine Host, Hannah. Guess all the wines right and get a free Tasting on your next visit!
Fee: $30
Blind Tasting
Test your Wine Knowledge With our Wine Host, Hannah. Guess all the wines right and get a free Tasting on your next visit! Fee: $30
The Carson Building
The Carson Building 97210 2141 NW Savier, Portland, OR 97210