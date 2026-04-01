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Location:The Carson Building
Map:2141 NW Savier, Portland, OR 97210
Email:info@manzanitanw.com
Website:https://www.manzanitanw.com/events
All Dates:Apr 24, 2026

Blind Tasting

Test your Wine Knowledge With our Wine Host, Hannah. Guess all the wines right and get a free Tasting on your next visit!

 

Fee: $30

Test your Wine Knowledge With our Wine Host, Hannah. Guess all the wines right and get a free Tasting on your next visit!   Fee: $30
The Carson Building
The Carson Building 97210 2141 NW Savier, Portland, OR 97210
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

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