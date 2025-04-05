Blending Experience

Dive into the fascinating world of winemaking this April 5th at Compris Vineyard!



Join us for an exclusive Blending Experience where you'll gain hands-on insight into how we craft our wines. From understanding what makes up different Lots and the influence of barrels to exploring the expression of our terroir, this event is a perfect blend of education and entertainment. You will be one of the first to see the Mountain Echo and As One come together and get a front-row seat to how those decisions are made. Did we mention that you will also get to taste all the different parts as we move along?



Spaces are limited to focus on interaction and community; whether you’re a dedicated student of enology or just want to be one of the first to try the 2024 vintage, this event is for everyone. This experience starts at 1pm.



We hope to see you here!

Fee: $50