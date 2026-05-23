|Location:
|Dominio IV Farm
|Map:
|11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|9712617781
|Email:
|katie@dominiowines.com
|Website:
|http://11570 NE Intervale Rd.
|All Dates:
Blast From the Past
Longing for the old days of Willamette Valley wine tasting? Tired of the seated, the stuffy, the spendy? Us, too. That's why Dominio IV will be harkening back to the early days of the Valley over Memorial Day Weekend - no tasting fees, no limits on group size, no worries.
Memorial Day Weekend at Dominio IV - Rewind to a time of free tastings & open house vibes!