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Location:Dominio IV Farm
Map:11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
Phone: 9712617781
Email:katie@dominiowines.com
Website:http://11570 NE Intervale Rd.
All Dates:May 23, 2026 - May 24, 2026

Blast From the Past

Longing for the old days of Willamette Valley wine tasting? Tired of the seated, the stuffy, the spendy? Us, too. That's why Dominio IV will be harkening back to the early days of the Valley over Memorial Day Weekend - no tasting fees, no limits on group size, no worries.

Memorial Day Weekend at Dominio IV - Rewind to a time of free tastings & open house vibes!

Dominio IV Farm
Dominio IV Farm 11570 11570 NE Intervale Rd., CARLTON, Oregon 97111
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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