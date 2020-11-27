|Location:
|Chateau Bianca Winery
|Map:
|17485 Hwy 22, Dallas, Oregon 97338
|Phone:
|5036236181
|Email:
|customerservice@chateaubianca.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/2889277644640765
|All Dates:
Black Friday Wine Sales
All discounts offered are good from 10:00 am. Friday, November 27th until 10:00 am. on Saturday, November 28th.
Email, call, come into the tasting room, slide a note under the door, purchase online, send up smoke signals, or fax your order to receive all the discounts of Chateau Bianca’s Black Friday Wine Sale!
~All Purchases $250+ will receive a $25 Gift Card to be used on a future purchase
~FIRST 20 ORDERS WILL RECEIVE A SPECIAL GIFT
Visit our Facebook event page to check out more amazing deals!
Huge 24 hour Black Friday Wine Sale at Chateau Bianca Winery.