Black Friday Wine & Caramel Pairing

Join us Thanksgiving Weekend, Friday – Sunday 12 pm – 6 pm in Roseburg, Oregon!

On Friday from 1-5pm, we will have our annual Wine & Caramel pairing with White Picket Fence Caramels.



There are wine specials all weekend so come over, get your holiday wines, and experience the scenery of the Umpqua Valley.

Fee: $12