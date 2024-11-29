 Calendar Home
Location:Cooper Ridge Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, OREGON 97471
Phone: 541-671-2373
Email:cooperridgevineyard@gmail.com
Website:http://cooperridgevineyard.com
All Dates:Nov 29, 2024 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Black Friday Wine & Caramel Pairing

Join us Thanksgiving Weekend, Friday – Sunday 12 pm – 6 pm in Roseburg, Oregon!
On Friday from 1-5pm, we will have our annual Wine & Caramel pairing with White Picket Fence Caramels.

There are wine specials all weekend so come over, get your holiday wines, and experience the scenery of the Umpqua Valley.

 

Fee: $12

Join us for our annual Wine & Caramel pairing this Black Friday!

Cooper Ridge Vineyard Tasting Room
Cooper Ridge Vineyard Tasting Room 97471 1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, OREGON 97471
November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2024 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable