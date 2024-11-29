|Location:
|Cooper Ridge Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|1389 Old Garden Valley Road, Roseburg, OREGON 97471
|Phone:
|541-671-2373
|Email:
|cooperridgevineyard@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://cooperridgevineyard.com
|All Dates:
Black Friday Wine & Caramel Pairing
Join us Thanksgiving Weekend, Friday – Sunday 12 pm – 6 pm in Roseburg, Oregon!
On Friday from 1-5pm, we will have our annual Wine & Caramel pairing with White Picket Fence Caramels.
There are wine specials all weekend so come over, get your holiday wines, and experience the scenery of the Umpqua Valley.
Fee: $12
Join us for our annual Wine & Caramel pairing this Black Friday!