Birds and Bottles

Join us for an afternoon of Birding and wine for a great cause! Your ticket includes a flight of three wines, a beginner birding intro by Seymour Gulls, guided vineyard bird walks with Rose City Bird Collective, and more. A portion of every ticket supports the local nonprofit Birding for the People.



Birding is for everyone - no experience needed! Six Peaks Wine Club Members receive a discount

Fee: $35.00