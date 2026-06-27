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Location:Six Peaks Winery and Vineyard
Map:19495 SW Vista Hill Dr., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: 503-341-3618
Email:aalbin@sixpeakswine.com
Website:http://sixpeakswine.com
All Dates:Jun 27, 2026 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Birds and Bottles

Join us for an afternoon of Birding and wine for a great cause! Your ticket includes a flight of three wines, a beginner birding intro by Seymour Gulls, guided vineyard bird walks with Rose City Bird Collective, and more. A portion of every ticket supports the local nonprofit Birding for the People.

Birding is for everyone - no experience needed! Six Peaks Wine Club Members receive a discount

 

Fee: $35.00

Are you a bird-curious wine enthusiast? Or a birder who enjoys a glass of local Pinot Noir?

Six Peaks Winery and Vineyard
Six Peaks Winery and Vineyard 19495 19495 SW Vista Hill Dr., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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