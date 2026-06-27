|Location:
|Six Peaks Winery and Vineyard
|Map:
|19495 SW Vista Hill Dr., Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|503-341-3618
|Email:
|aalbin@sixpeakswine.com
|Website:
|http://sixpeakswine.com
|All Dates:
Birds and Bottles
Join us for an afternoon of Birding and wine for a great cause! Your ticket includes a flight of three wines, a beginner birding intro by Seymour Gulls, guided vineyard bird walks with Rose City Bird Collective, and more. A portion of every ticket supports the local nonprofit Birding for the People.
Birding is for everyone - no experience needed! Six Peaks Wine Club Members receive a discount
Fee: $35.00
Are you a bird-curious wine enthusiast? Or a birder who enjoys a glass of local Pinot Noir?