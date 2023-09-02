BIPOC Block Party Hosted by Our Legacy Harvested

Our Legacy Harvested (OLH) is hosting its fourth annual BIPOC Block Party, an opportunity to connect with fellow community members in a lively market setting, on Saturday, September 2nd from 3-9pm. They will be shutting down the block in front of Mac Market in McMinnville for a full afternoon and evening celebrating harvest, diversity, and the arrival of their 2nd annual “Cru” of harvest interns. The event will bring together BIPOC artisans, chefs, brewers, vintners and more, with live music and performances and interactive activities for the whole family.



Our Legacy Harvested will be celebrating the arrival of their 2nd class of harvest interns at the event. The group of four interns from across the country will begin their four-month internship program on August 21st, working during the harvest season to learn about wine production on-site at Oregon wineries. Sydni Watkins will be interning at Dusky Goose Winery, Marie-Ana Follett will be interning at Adelsheim Vineyard, Melissa Legaria Cisneros will be interning at Adelsheim Vineyard, and Alice Achayo will be interning at Remy Wines. The Wine Production Internship launched in August 2022 and focuses on vineyards and production at the winery. The hands-on experience ranges from vine to wine, including everything from winemaking, managing a vineyard, production activities such as bottling, blending, determining the brix, testing when to pick, and learning about cost and the many other decisions made at a winery. OLH wants to show all of the different ways the interns can make an impact on the industry.



Tickets are $20 and include entry, live entertainment, a branded wine glass, and free tastings from multiple wineries. A $10 entrance only ticket is also available for those not tasting. Tickets can be purchased online through eventbrite.com, with an option for additional donations to Our Legacy Harvested.



Money raised from the block party will support Our Legacy Harvested and its mission of educating, advancing and empowering the BIPOC community in the wine industry. The event also supports the nonprofit’s long-term goal of building a permanent campus, used to host pop-up events, fundraisers, dinners, educational seminars, and to foster the growing and evolving BIPOC wine community.



“What an honor to be able to host this event four years in a row, and to welcome our 2nd annual class of OLH interns to the Willamette Valley!” said Tiquette Bramlett, Founder of OLH. “I hope everyone can come out to experience these incredible BIPOC vendors, enjoy live performances, meet the new “Cru”, and help support our mission of ensuring that every level of the wine world better represents the diversity of wine drinkers and enthusiasts.”

Fee: $10 - $20