BINGO Night

We're thrilled to invite you and your family to Kuenzi Family Vineyard's BINGO Night on Friday, March 13th, from 6:30 pm to 9:00 pm.



Our event is designed for the whole family to enjoy. For just $20 per adult and $10 per child aged 12 and under, your ticket includes:



◾BINGO Games: With exciting chances to win fabulous prizes!

◾Charcuterie Buffet: Savor a delightful spread of delicious bites.

◾Drink: Enjoy a glass of our exquisite wine or a refreshing non-alcoholic beverage.



Join us for an evening filled with laughter, joy, and the warm company of friends and family. Spots are limited, so be sure to reserve yours today through the link below. We can’t wait to share this special night with you! 🥂



https://www.evite.com/event/01D3IIAE4SKDAA2PSEPRAY2BTHVPAI?utm_campaign=send_sharable_link&utm_source=evitelink&utm_medium=sharable_invite

