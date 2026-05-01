Bingo Night!

Join us for a fun and casual game night at Hawks View. We’ll be pouring wines and doling out prizes! Seating opens at 6PM for guests who would like to join us for dinner before games start. Bingo starts promptly at 7:15PM. This event is open seating, and guest will be encouraged to mix and mingle – find an open seat, make friends, and have fun! Families welcome!



Limited seating, reservations required! Please make sure to reserve tickets for every person in your party, including children.