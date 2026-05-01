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Location:Hawks View Tasting Room
Map:20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
Phone: 503-625-1591
Email:lhanridge@hawksviewwinery.com
Website:http://hawksviewwinery.com
All Dates:May 27, 2026 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Bingo Night!

Join us for a fun and casual game night at Hawks View. We’ll be pouring wines and doling out prizes! Seating opens at 6PM for guests who would like to join us for dinner before games start. Bingo starts promptly at 7:15PM. This event is open seating, and guest will be encouraged to mix and mingle – find an open seat, make friends, and have fun! Families welcome!

Limited seating, reservations required! Please make sure to reserve tickets for every person in your party, including children.

Join us for a fun and casual game night at Hawks View. We’ll be pouring wines and doling out prizes! Seating opens at 6PM for guests who would like to join us for dinner before games start. Bingo starts promptly at 7:15PM. This event is open seating, and guest will be encouraged to mix and mingle – find an open seat, make friends, and have fun! Families welcome!Limited seating, reservations ...
Hawks View Tasting Room
Hawks View Tasting Room 20210 20210 SW Conzelmann Rd, Sherwood, OR 97140
May (2026)
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