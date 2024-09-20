Bingo and Vino

Get ready for Bingo and Vino at Youngberg Hill Winery's exclusive Monthly Bingo Night!



We're blending the classic bingo game with our beautiful winery atmosphere for a night of unparalleled fun and community spirit.



Each night, we will play multiple rounds of bingo, each promising a chance to win a $20 gift card. This is a perfect way to indulge in some friendly competition while sipping on your favorite wine.



Join us from 5:30 PM as we welcome you to a night of laughter and cheers. The first game rolls out at 6 PM sharp!



Secure your participation with a $5 entry fee. Each entry comes with a complimentary bingo pack; additional packs may be purchased for $10.

Please bring your own dauber or purchase one from us at the door. This event is limited to 80 spots each month.



Youngberg Hill wine, beer from Golden Valley Brewery, and soft drinks are available for purchase at our bar.



Elevate your experience with our pre-order-only charcuterie platters and trios of cookies.



Kindly note that no outside food or beverages are allowed—no refunds or credits for missed or cancelled appointments.



This is a 21+ event.

No pets allowed.

Fee: $5