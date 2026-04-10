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Location:Duck Pond Cellars
Map:23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
Phone: 5035383199
Email:Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
Website:http://23145 Oregon 99W
All Dates:Oct 9, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bingo and Pinot

Play for fun prizes including wine, gift cards, cheese plates, merch, free games, and more!

Grab some friends, sip something delicious, and see if luck is on your side.

No reservation needed. Just come ready to play!

Join us every second Friday of the month for an evening of Bingo, drinks, and plenty of chances to win! Bingo is FREE to play, and we’ll have happy hour-priced drinks available throughout the evening.

Duck Pond Cellars
Duck Pond Cellars 23145 23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
October (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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