|Location:
|Duck Pond Cellars
|Map:
|23145 HWY 99W, Dundee, Oregon 97115
|Phone:
|5035383199
|Email:
|Derickr@duckpondcellars.com
|Website:
|http://23145 Oregon 99W
|All Dates:
Bingo and Pinot
Play for fun prizes including wine, gift cards, cheese plates, merch, free games, and more!
Grab some friends, sip something delicious, and see if luck is on your side.
No reservation needed. Just come ready to play!
Join us every second Friday of the month for an evening of Bingo, drinks, and plenty of chances to win! Bingo is FREE to play, and we’ll have happy hour-priced drinks available throughout the evening.