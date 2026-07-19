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Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0356/bingo-and-wine--july-19th
All Dates:Jul 19, 2026 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine - July 19th

Coming Soon
📅 Date: Sunday July 19, 2026
⏰ Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 Cost: $5 per person
🍷 Club Members: Free (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)
🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only
🎟 Ticket Sales: Open at 11:00 AM on July 15, 2026

Seating & Reservations:

Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.
If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.
If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.

Food & Beverage Policy:

🚚 Food Truck: Westside Pizza House
🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.
🍽 You MAY bring your own food
🐾 No pets allowed.
🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!

 

Fee: $5.00

Bingo, prizes, wine, and Sunday fun. G. ab your seat before it sells out! 🎉

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
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