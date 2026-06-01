Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine - July 17th



Coming Soon

📅 Date: Friday, July 17, 2026

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

💰 Cost: $5 per person

🍷 Club Members: Free (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only

🎟 Ticket Sales: Open at 11:00 am on July 8, 2026



Seating & Reservations:



Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.

If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.

If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.



Food & Beverage Policy:



🚚 Food Truck: Barkley's Burgers

🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.

🍽 You MAY bring your own food

🐾 No pets allowed.

🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!

Fee: $5.00