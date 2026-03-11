Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine – March 15



Oak Knoll Winery is keeping the fun going on Sunday, March 15 with another round of Bingo & Wine. Guests can expect a lively afternoon of great wine, friendly competition, plenty of laughs, and the kind of bingo that is definitely not meant to be quiet.



📅 Sunday, March 15, 2026

⏰ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

💰 $5 per person

🍷 Club Members: Free (must log into their account to claim their spot)

🔞 21+ only

🎟 Tickets go on sale March 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM



Seating & Reservations:

Reservations are limited to 8 guests per table. Guests booking for their full group will be seated together. If booking separately, please list friends or a group name in the “Add a gift message or special instructions” section.



Food & Beverage:

🚚 Food Truck: Westside Pizza House

🍽 Guests may bring their own food

🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles allowed

🐾 No pets allowed



This event fills up fast, so early reservations are encouraged. Grab a seat, bring the crew, and get ready for an afternoon of wine, bingo, and good times.

Fee: $5.00