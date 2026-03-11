|Location:
Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery
Bingo & Wine – March 15
Oak Knoll Winery is keeping the fun going on Sunday, March 15 with another round of Bingo & Wine. Guests can expect a lively afternoon of great wine, friendly competition, plenty of laughs, and the kind of bingo that is definitely not meant to be quiet.
📅 Sunday, March 15, 2026
⏰ 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
💰 $5 per person
🍷 Club Members: Free (must log into their account to claim their spot)
🔞 21+ only
🎟 Tickets go on sale March 11, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Seating & Reservations:
Reservations are limited to 8 guests per table. Guests booking for their full group will be seated together. If booking separately, please list friends or a group name in the “Add a gift message or special instructions” section.
Food & Beverage:
🚚 Food Truck: Westside Pizza House
🍽 Guests may bring their own food
🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles allowed
🐾 No pets allowed
This event fills up fast, so early reservations are encouraged. Grab a seat, bring the crew, and get ready for an afternoon of wine, bingo, and good times.
Fee: $5.00
Wine in hand, bingo card ready. Let the games begin. 🍷