|Location:
|Oak Knoll Winery
|Map:
|29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
|Phone:
|5036488198
|Email:
|info@oakknollwinery.com
|Website:
|https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0245/bingo-and-wine--march-13
|All Dates:
Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery
Bingo & Wine – March 13
Oak Knoll Winery is bringing the fun on Friday, March 13 with a lively night of Bingo & Wine. This is not your grandma’s bingo—expect great wine, friendly competition, plenty of laughs, and lots of loud BINGOs.
📅 Friday, March 13, 2026
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
💰 $5 per person
🍷 Club Members: Free (must log into their account to claim their spot)
🔞 21+ only
🎟 Tickets go on sale March 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Seating & Reservations:
Reservations are limited to 8 guests per table. Guests booking the full group together will be seated together. If booking separately, please list friends or a group name in the “Add a gift message or special instructions” section.
Food & Beverage:
🚚 Food Truck: Westside Pizza House
🍽 Guests may bring their own food
🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles allowed
🐾 No pets allowed
This event fills up fast, so early reservations are recommended. Grab a seat, bring the crew, and get ready for a wine-fueled night of bingo and fun.
Fee: $5.00
Sip, play, win, repeat. Winery bingo at its finest. 🍷