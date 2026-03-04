 Calendar Home
Location:Oak Knoll Winery
Map:29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
Phone: 5036488198
Email:info@oakknollwinery.com
Website:https://shop.oakknollwinery.com/product-details/0245/bingo-and-wine--march-13
All Dates:Mar 13, 2026 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine – March 13

Oak Knoll Winery is bringing the fun on Friday, March 13 with a lively night of Bingo & Wine. This is not your grandma’s bingo—expect great wine, friendly competition, plenty of laughs, and lots of loud BINGOs.

📅 Friday, March 13, 2026
⏰ 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
💰 $5 per person
🍷 Club Members: Free (must log into their account to claim their spot)
🔞 21+ only
🎟 Tickets go on sale March 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Seating & Reservations:
Reservations are limited to 8 guests per table. Guests booking the full group together will be seated together. If booking separately, please list friends or a group name in the “Add a gift message or special instructions” section.

Food & Beverage:
🚚 Food Truck: Westside Pizza House
🍽 Guests may bring their own food
🚫 No outside beverages or water bottles allowed
🐾 No pets allowed

This event fills up fast, so early reservations are recommended. Grab a seat, bring the crew, and get ready for a wine-fueled night of bingo and fun.

 

Fee: $5.00

Sip, play, win, repeat. Winery bingo at its finest. 🍷

Oak Knoll Winery
Oak Knoll Winery 29700 29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123
March (2026)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable