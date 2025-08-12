Bingo & Wine at Oak Knoll Winery

Bingo & Wine - December 19



Tickets are available to purchase on December 10 at 11am.



📅 Date: Friday, December 19, 2025

⏰ Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

💰 Cost: $5 per person

🍷 Club Members: Free (Must log into your account to claim your spot.)

🔞 Age Restriction: 21+ only

🎟 Ticket Sales: Open at 11:00 AM on December 10 2025



Seating & Reservations:



Reservations are limited to 8 people per table.

If you are the person making the entire groups reservation, you will all sit together.

If you and your friends are all booking separately, please list in the "Add a gift message or special instructions" area.



Food & Beverage Policy:



🚚 Food Truck: Westside Pizza Kitchen



🚫 No outside drinks or water bottles allowed.



🍽 You MAY bring your own food



🐾 No pets allowed.



🎟 Secure your spot early—this event fills up fast!

Fee: $5.00